BTT Deploys First Tarpon Acoustic Tags

Scientists working with BTT have attached acoustic tags to tarpon.

In partnership with UMass Amherst and Carleton University, the Bonefish & Tarpon Trust (BTT) has officially launched 'The Atlantic Tarpon Acoustic Tagging Project' by tagging its first two fish in the Lower Florida Keys! Two acoustic tags were placed in tarpon this week by BTT contributing scientists Lucas Griffin from UMass Amherst and Jake Brownscombe from Carleton University.

Source: Bonefish & Tarpon Trust

This data on Atlantic tarpon movement patterns and habitat use will be used to improve conservation efforts.

Through this project, BTT aim to uncover the connectivity between various regions of the western Atlantic and the Gulf of Mexico by discovering:-

If tarpon use the same spawning sites each year.

If changes to freshwater flows into coastal areas including the Florida Everglades, Apalachicola, St. Lucie River, Caloosahatchee River, and Indian River Lagoon influence tarpon movements.

Determine the movement patterns and habitat use of tarpon.

According to BTT this information is essential to protect the future of the fishery.

BTT would like to extend their thanks to Capt. Travis Holeman and Capt. Bear Holeman for putting on them on the fish and Neil Rojas from Cudjoe Sales Fishermen’s Warehouse for hooking them up with the right tackle to catch them!