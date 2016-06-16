Alligator Gar Goes For The Record
Avid fly fisherman and world record chaser Richard Hart recently submitted an application for the heaviest alligator gar ever recorded by the International Game Fish Association on fly tackle.
Hart was fishing Texas’ famed Trinity River with local guide Bubba Bedre on May 6th when he bested the 37.73 kg (83 lb 3 oz) alligator gar on fly tackle, after a tough 30 minute fight.
The fish ate a dark, baitfish pattern fly and was released alive after being properly documented from the shore.
If approved, the catch will become the new men’s International Game Fish Association's 8 kg (16 lb) tippet class world record, which currently stands at 28.35 kg (62 lb 8 oz).
Articles by the same author
