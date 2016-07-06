Home | News | Rare Catch On The Fly In Thailand

Rare Catch On The Fly In Thailand

By Editor 06/07/2016 10:08:00
Happy angler John Mitchell with his surprise Wallago. Happy angler John Mitchell with his surprise Wallago.

Well-known Bangkok-based fishing guide Jean-Francois Helias has passed along news of a pretty rare catch on any tackle in Thailand, let alone on the fly like in this case. The mysterious Wallago.

 

 

 

 

Source: Fishing Adventures Thailand

From Jean-Francois Helias:

"For those who are into fly fishing, here is a very rare catch I’d love to share with you all: a lovely wallago leeri taken on July 1 by our good buddy, John Mitchell (Englishman living in Hong Kong), at the Kampaeng Sen lake.

That is quite a fantastic achievement. Wallago are very difficult to catch on lure, so capturing one on the fly is an huge accomplishment.

I had the chance myself to catch one on a clouser minnow years ago at Ratchaburi lake.

(Wallago leeri is a species of catfish native to Southeast Asia. Its habitat ranges from the river drainages of Thailand through the Malayan peninsula to the islands of Sumatra and Borneo - from Wikipedia - Ed.)

On top of that catch of a lifetime, John and his partner Selina, had several arapaima, redtail (catfish), and alligator gar during their three days of fishing."

 



Image gallery

Arapaima for Selina Mitchell Arapaima for John Mitchell




Tagged as:

Catfish, wallago, Thailand, Catfish

