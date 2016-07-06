Rare Catch On The Fly In Thailand

Happy angler John Mitchell with his surprise Wallago.

Well-known Bangkok-based fishing guide Jean-Francois Helias has passed along news of a pretty rare catch on any tackle in Thailand, let alone on the fly like in this case. The mysterious Wallago.

Source: Fishing Adventures Thailand

From Jean-Francois Helias:

"For those who are into fly fishing, here is a very rare catch I’d love to share with you all: a lovely wallago leeri taken on July 1 by our good buddy, John Mitchell (Englishman living in Hong Kong), at the Kampaeng Sen lake.

That is quite a fantastic achievement. Wallago are very difficult to catch on lure, so capturing one on the fly is an huge accomplishment.

I had the chance myself to catch one on a clouser minnow years ago at Ratchaburi lake.

(Wallago leeri is a species of catfish native to Southeast Asia. Its habitat ranges from the river drainages of Thailand through the Malayan peninsula to the islands of Sumatra and Borneo - from Wikipedia - Ed.)

On top of that catch of a lifetime, John and his partner Selina, had several arapaima, redtail (catfish), and alligator gar during their three days of fishing."